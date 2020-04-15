'Support the Springs' aims to keep city connected, businesses afloat

What started as an impromptu Friday meeting has evolved into a movement in Colorado Springs. You've likely seen the yard signs around the city or in your own neighborhood.

Things like "Be kind to each other" or "Quarantine and Chill" help bring a little humor or light along with a message, brought to you by Support the Springs, an online site that is looking to be a one-stop-shop for everything somebody could need during the lockdown.

The mission statement was simple.

"We wanted to create a platform that would encourage [the] local community to unite and support local businesses," Project Manager Leah Valentine explained.

Since Friday, March 13th, Valentine and multiple other colleges have volunteered time to support the city through a collaboration of different ideas. The website has links to online workouts to do from home, an interactive map of what businesses are open and doing take out, and resources for people looking for jobs, or support for their businesses.

They have also linked up with PeakRadar.com to create "Virtual First Friday," a showcase of local products online to help businesses keep pulling income.

As of Wednesday, they were looking for help to start pushing the brand onto T-shirt designs. You can find out more information about that by clicking here.