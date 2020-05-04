Super flower moon is coming this week

The final super moon of 2020 is coming this week.

A super moon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full. (Source: NASA)

Thursday’s super flower moon is the third straight super moon of the year. It follows March’s worm moon and April’s pink moon.

The next super moons won’t appear until April 27, 2021, and May 26, 2021.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee.

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micro moon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

The flower moon moniker is just another name for this month’s full moon.

“May’s Full Flower Moon name is not surprising,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says. “Flowers spring forth in abundance this month!”

It’s also known as the mother’s moon, milk moon, and corn planting moon.

Officially, the full moon peaks at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday morning, but you won’t be able to see it then because it will be below the horizon.

But don’t worry, it will still be big and bright both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

