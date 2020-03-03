Super Tuesday coverage and results

Click here for results from across Colorado only for Super Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado.

Watch coverage from CBSN from across the country at the top of this article.

CBS NEWS PROJECTS (Last updated 5 p.m. MST):

-Sanders to win Vermont

-Biden to win Virginia

This is the first presidential primary election in Colorado in about 20 years. In 2016, Coloradans voted to switch from caucuses to primaries. For the first time, unaffiliated voters were invited to participate in the primary.