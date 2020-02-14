Student hit by a vehicle outside a Colorado Springs high school

A student was hit by a vehicle outside of a Colorado Springs high school Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Rampart High School on the northeast side of the city. The School is off Lexington Drive between N. Union Boulevard and Research Parkway.

Details on how severe the student's injuries are were not immediately available, however, the student was responsive. Counselors will be available at the school on Tuesday for any students who need it. Those who witnessed the crash can meet with counselors over the weekend.

The driver involved was another student.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.