Stuck at home because of COVID-19? Check out these free online classes for both kids and adults

If you have a child home from school right now, you know they can get bored pretty quickly, especially if your family is practicing social distancing per the CDC's recommendation to fight the spread of the Coronavirus and COVID-19.

Many kids are receiving homework from teachers, but if they need more to do, there are some free online resources including Scholastic and the Pikes Peak Library District.

Scholastic is offering a 20 day program for free for kids pre-k through 9th grade called "Learn at Home."

Lessons are separated by grade and skill level. Each one has several days of content including reading, writing, problem solving, games, videos, and links to more activities. There are even virtual field trips for kids while they can't physically go out to explore in busy places right now.

"Children can complete them any time, in any order. They can work on their own or together with you and your family," according to a letter to families.

The Pikes Peak Library District has closed all physical locations, but you can still use the library's digital collection of books, audiobooks, magazines, videos, and more. The library also has links to a great collection of games for kids.

There are online learning resources for the adults, too! Might as well spend the time you normally use to commute on getting smarter. There are hundreds of free Ivy League classes from Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.