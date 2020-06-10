Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn

Relatives were suspicious and then police got involved after 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long.

Soon strangers around the world were following the case, transfixed by the strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

The investigation now includes the deaths of their former spouses, rumors of doomsday cult-like beliefs and a sudden move to Hawaii.

The case took a grim turn this week when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell’s property in rural Idaho.

Relatives say the bodies belong to the missing kids.

