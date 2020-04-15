Stimulus check tracking tool now live on IRS website

A tracking tool that gives everyone the ability to check on the status of their stimulus check from the federal government is now live on the IRS website.

Its called "Get My Payment." The IRS says it lets consumers find out when their money is set to arrive, confirm whether the agency will send the check via direct deposit or through the mail, and provide direct deposit information if the agency doesn't already have it.

The Treasury Department says as many as 80 million Americans will receive their "economic impact payment" by April 15. Some people started seeing deposits the weekend prior.

People who make up to $75,000 per year will receive $1,200 checks. Married couples who make up to $150,000 per year will receive $2,400. Those with children will get $500 per dependent.

The amount decreases for individual incomes up to $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children.

Click here to track your stimulus payment.