Steak 'N Shake to close 57 locations

(CNN) - Steak 'N Shake is losing dozens of its locations because of financial woes.

The chain's parent company announced Monday that 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down, 51 company-owned stores and six franchises.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The U.S. Securities and Trade Commission filing didn't name which locations were affected.

Steak N Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants. Last year it had 624.

Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company said the pandemic could cause disruptions to the supply chain and may "alter the future demand of our products."

The company's first franchise debuted in 1939.

