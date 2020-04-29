Staying safe on trails and in parks during pandemic

There's now an extension in place for the closure of all campgrounds and camping facilities across the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the announcement today. It will last through May 4th.

At any kind of park, it's so important to remember that social distancing is a must.

That's because the great outdoors can be great for the occasional escape, and lately it seems to be the only escape.

"Since we moved here and this all hit, that's all we really have to do so we've been hiking a lot," Carlie Vittatoe said.

Hikers say they are seeing more people hitting the trails.

"It definitely seems that people are taking our nature a little more than usual," Augustus Neary added.

Some say they have seen upwards of 10 people per group, but despite the increase in trekkers, they don't see an issue with the crowding.

"It's nice to see people normally wouldn't be out hiking enjoying the weather, enjoying the parks, taking full advantage of the beautiful nature that we have all around us. It's a big benefit of living in Colorado." Vittatoe said.

On Wednesday, the city, county and local leaders stressed the importance of not just visiting the busy parks, but venturing out into the more than 200 the state has to offer, all while making sure that social distancing is still happening.

"But the flip-side is is that we are ultra-users, so people are out as we expect they would be," Susan Davies of the Trails and Open Space Coalition said. "The weather is beautiful the rules are loosening a bit, but so it's never been more important for people to take personal responsibility."

Hikers agree, its up to everyone to stop the spread of the virus, and keep the parks open.

"I think it's more just everybody else taking it upon themselves to do the right thing. That's where reaction comes from, and everybody just being good people," Neary said.

Experts add they still want people to have masks when hiking, and to put them on when they get close to another person out on the trails.