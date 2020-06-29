States reverse openings, require masks amid virus resurgence

Arizona’s Republican governor has shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks amid a dramatic resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Leaders in several other states also took action Monday, ordering residents to wear masks in public. Among those implementing the face-covering order is the city of Jacksonville, Florida, where the mask-averse President Donald Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August. Less than a week after Mayor Lenny Curry said there would be no mask requirement, city officials announced that coverings must be worn in “situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”

