State approves El Paso County variance request allowing for more customers at a variety of venues

El Paso County's latest variance request to allow more people at a variety of venues was approved on Monday.

Under the approved request from CDPHE, the following are now permitted at the capacities listed below:

Specified Indoor Businesses and Activities:

-Can now operate at a capacity up to the lesser of 50 percent occupancy or 175 people per confined indoor space.

-Includes gyms, athletic training facilities, Indoor Water Park at Great Wolf Lodge, theaters, indoor malls, libraries, restaurants, indoor private events such as receptions and business meetings, indoor attractions such as museums and art galleries, and indoor recreation activities such as park nature centers, bowling alleys, ice rinks, laser tag, indoor gun ranges, escape rooms, and Nerfgun battles.

Specified Outdoor Businesses and Activities

-Can now operate at a capacity up to the lesser of 50 percent occupancy or 250 people per designated activity.

-Includes outdoor attractions such as outdoor museums and the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, outdoor recreation activities such as paintball, miniature golf courses, and go-kart tracks, and outdoor private events such as receptions and family reunions.

-Amusement parks, such as Cave of the Winds and Santa’s Workshop are NOT included. El Paso County Public Health is seeking further clarification from CDPHE.

Shuttles, buses and vans

-Must continue operating at the lesser of 50 percent capacity or the maximum that can be accommodated with six-foot distancing.

“This approval represents the collective efforts of our incredible community partners, working together to forge a path forward with innovative and safe solutions,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. “While we are excited to learn of this most recent approval, we want to remind residents that our continued success as a community depends on our ability to remain diligent in practicing prevention measures such as wearing a mask in public, practicing physical distancing, frequently washing hands with soap and water, and staying home when sick.”