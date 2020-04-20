State app connects Coloradans with COVID-19 info and state benefits

There are now new resources available through "myColorado," a state mobile app that connects Coloradans with COVID-19 information, financial assistance and more.

New resources include access to the Colorado PEAK benefits website through the app, a way for vehicle owners to set up and access vehicle registration receipts, a way to set up Colorado Digital ID, a map showing all the locations statewide for free school meals, access to United Way's website, a coronavirus symptoms checklist, and a link to "Help Colorado Now," a state website with even resources for citizens.

Links to all of the above items can be found in a menu on the app home screen and can be accessed without logging in or creating an account.

Need help navigating the app? Users can connect with support staff through a new chat function on the app, available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To get the app, just visit the Apple App Store or Google Play.