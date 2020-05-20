State adds more data to website about COVID-19

In an effort to ease the public's worry, and to keep everyone up to date, the state has added a lot of new information to its website about COVID 19.

This includes more geographical data, racial data and more.

On Wednesday during a news conference, Governor Jared Polis said that the more information the state can provide, the greater the public trust. That's why the state has amped-up it's website to include more information about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the state as of May 20, there are now more than 22,000 cases and almost 1,300 deaths among those cases. The state also said today that the numbers don't lie, and since the stay-at -home order has happened, Colorado has has not only flattened the curve, but bent it when it comes to hospitalizations.

Still, just because the numbers are looking better, that doesn't mean we revert back to the way things were.

"I want to reiterate that with Memorial Day weekend coming up that this is not a vacation, its a global pandemic and we need to treat it as such," Gov. Polis said. "There is always going to be Coloradans who are ignorant and selfish, but thankfully the majority are smart people who take precautions when we need to."

Even though this data may look good right now, its important to keep in mind that there is about a two week lag when it comes to data and cases. The governor wants people to keep social distancing and take precautions.