State Patrol investigating fatal crash

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that happened earlier this afternoon on Highway 83, just north of Shoup Road.

State Patrol says 52 year-old Christopher Hennessy, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 83 when he did not make a curve and went off the side of the road. He then went down an embankment, and flipped a few times.

Hennessy was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. Colorado State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

The crash is currently under investigation, we will update this article as more information becomes available.

