State Patrol: Child killed in wrong-way crash east of Colorado Springs

A child was killed late Saturday night when an alleged wrong-way driver collided with another car in eastern El Paso County.

State Patrol says the driver of a Mazda Protege was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 94 and crashed into a Toyota Highlander. Both drivers survived, but a child passenger in the Mazda died at the scene. The child's age has not been released.

Troopers identified the driver in the Mazda as 45-year-old Stephen Mwangi. Mwangi suffered serious injuries in the crash. The other driver, 41-year-old Antonio de Jesus Martinez Hernandez, had minor injuries.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection with Enoch Road. State Patrol is asking anyone in the area at the time of the crash to contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at 719-544-2424.