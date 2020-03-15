State Health Department issues advisement for mountain resort communities

Colorado Department of Public Health is advising all residents and visitors of Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties to minimize social contact.

Anyone that has been in these areas in the past week should take this into consideration, even if they're not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re seeing extensive outbreaks in these communities,” said Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE. “We are asking people to take this voluntary action to slow the spread of the disease in Colorado and keep people safe. If we do this now, our hope is that we can slow down the spread of this virus and lessen the potential stress on our health care systems and workers.”

So far there are 18 cases in Eagle County, 13 in Pitkin County, 6 in Gunnison County and 3 in Summit County. Additional tests for COVID-19 are pending, and more cases are likely to come out in these areas.