Starbucks pivots, baristas can wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ apparel

(CNN/Gray News) – Starbucks is quickly reversing a decision that would have prohibited its baristas from wearing apparel supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Starbucks reverses a policy that would have prevented baristas from wearing “Black Lives Matter” apparel. (Source: CNN)

While the company publicly supports “Black Lives Matter” on its social media channels and in a press release, an internal memo to employees said baristas couldn’t do the same.

That was reversed on Friday

“In response to this historic time, our store partners can also show support for the Black Lives Matter movement with their own t-shirts, pins and name tags,” a tweet from Starbucks said.

The coffee chain has long encouraged employees to wear apparel celebrating LGBTQ rights for Pride month -- and hands out those items to baristas.

Starbucks has also designed T-shirts for staff to wear to express solidarity.

Starbucks has a complicated history with racial bias.

In 2018, it temporarily closed 8,000 company-owned cafes and ordered its 175,000 employees to learn and train about racism after a white Starbucks employee called the police on two black customers.

