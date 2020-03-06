Standoff underway in Colorado Springs off Oro Blanco near Constitution

Colorado Springs Police sent a message out to the public asking everyone to avoid a neighborhood off of Oro Blanco Drive.

The neighborhood is just north of Constitution Avenue just west of Powers. A message was posted to social media by police at about 2 p.m.

"CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit is in the 2700 block of Oro Blanco Dr. attempting to take a barricaded suspect into custody on warrants for MVT, Burglary, Theft, & Narcotics," the department posted to Twitter.

No other details were available last time this article was updated at 2:05 p.m. If police provide more information this article will be updated.