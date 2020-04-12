Shelter in place in effect on Security's Main Street due to ongoing standoff

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Main Street south of Bradley Road in Security due to an ongoing standoff.

The sheriff's office tweeted around 1:40 Sunday afternoon that a suspect had barricaded themselves inside a building in the 1000 block, which is a residential area. People who were already in the area are asked to shelter in place.

The sheriff's office has not said if the suspect is armed or why they barricaded themselves.

