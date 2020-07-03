Standoff in east Colorado Springs, some residents asked to shelter in place

Colorado Springs Police were asking some residents on the east side of the city to shelter in place during a standoff on Friday.

Police were dealing with a barricaded suspect in the 200 block of Vehr Drive at about 1:15 p.m. The neighborhood is just east of S. Murray Boulevard between Airport Road and Pikes Peak Avenue. At about 2, an emergency message went out.

"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate," police wrote in the alert.

Click here to see a map of the neighborhood that is impacted.

This article will be updated when more information is available.