Springs police rescue man stuck in tree

A man stuck in a tree for several hours is back on solid ground after officers rescued him early Thursday morning.

The man was heard yelling for someone to call 911 from a tree in Monument Valley Park. Police responded to the park sometime after 7:30 Wednesday night and saw the man balancing on a limb 30 feet above frozen water.

"Officers attempted to convince the male to come down but were unsuccessful," a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

While waiting for him to climb down, police said they learned he was high on meth. The situation was also growing more dire; officers believed the man was probably suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

Police used a bucket truck to bring the man down from the tree. He was then taken to the hospital.

Charges have not been filed but are expected.