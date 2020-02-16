Springs police looking for missing 10-year-old

Police need the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Nelson Franceschi left his home overnight Saturday and was reported missing early Sunday morning. Police say he left his home "voluntarily" and is currently considered a runaway. Law enforcement is especially concerned with finding him due to his young age.

Nelson is white, 4-foot-3 and 55 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black and white Nike shirt, and a black and blue Calvin Klein jacket. His home, his last known location, is in the area of East San Miguel Street and North Circle Drive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.