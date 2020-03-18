Colorado Springs man tests positive for Coronavirus

Only 11 News is speaking to a patient who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Evan is 28 years-old and lives in Colorado Springs. He shared his story of what it was like to catch the Coronavirus and his recovery so far.

"It felt a lot like the start of a cold," he said via a video call interview from his home a few hours after he received his test results, "I started to think I probably should get tested after about three days of being sick. It just kept getting worse."

He and some friends were skiing at Crested Butte before he got sick. He started showing symptoms around March 10. Gunnison County does have active Coronavirus cases, so he assumes he might have gotten it there.

After days of worsening symptoms, a high fever and not testing positive for the two most common flu strains, he was finally able to get a doctor's note to be tested for COVID-19.

"They had someone come out and place [the note] in a Ziploc bag under my car's windshield and that person was wearing a full medical gown and everything to make sure they didn't get infected,' Evan said.

He told 11 News driving through the testing tent was surreal.

"You drive through and you only deal with one person at a time. Everyone is wearing full medical gear. It was like a scene out of a movie," he said.

At its worst, he described his experience with the virus as having a high fever that peaked at 102 degrees, extreme weakness and loss of appetite that caused him to lose 10 pounds in a week.

It took him nearly five days to get his test results back. He said he assumes since he's not a high risk patient, there was no rush for his test to be processed.

"For someone like me, in their 20's, pretty healthy and stays active, I don't think it's the biggest thing. You're probably not the sickest you'll ever be in your life, but obviously for people with a prior health conditions, older folks, it's really bad," said Evan.

He told 11 News his girlfriend and himself had been self-quarantined before they got the test results. He said she is not showing any signs of symptoms after helping take care of him this whole time but they both are continuing to follow the isolation recommendations.

"I've told my work, I've told my friends and I've told my family. Really anybody that had contact with me and anybody they had contact with, there's a legitimate risk," Evan said.