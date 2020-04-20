Springs Utilities confirms 5 employees test positive for COVID-19

Five Colorado Springs Utilities workers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 25 employees who have been tested, the company said in a series of tweets Monday morning following a special COVID-19 Utilities Board meeting.

Seven tests out of the 25 are still pending, according to Springs Utilities Thirteen employees who were tested were negative for the virus. Springs Utilities said the numbers represented cases they were aware of "through our testing and those which have been reported by employees and their leaders."

As of April 17, the utility company had more than half of its workforce working remotely, with a plan to bring those back to in-house by May 4.

"A remote worker re-entry plan is currently in development. The plan will be accomplished in stages and with careful coordination to ensure employee safety and business continuity," Springs Utilities said.

About 7 percent of Springs Utilities' workforce was absent as of Friday, some due to illness and others simply due to normal time off.

Springs Utilities reiterated they were working with customers on payment plans and other payment options and would not be disconnecting anyone during the pandemic. To date, more than 2,700 payment plans have been established for customers needing them.

Between March 16-April 14, a period that saw a significant portion of the city's workforce go remote and the stay-at-home order go into effect, Springs Utilities noted residential customers had been using more utility services and non-residential, less.

"Every week I want to make a point to highlight our thanks and appreciation to all the front-line workers: doctors, nurses, fire, police and our own utility workers. They are doing important work for our community to move us past this," said Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benaymin.