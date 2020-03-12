Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed

The city of Colorado Springs has postponed the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade until September amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, there are 33 presumptive positive cases in Colorado, including one in El Paso County. In an attempt to slow the spread, many universities have switched to online classes temporarily, a number of sporting events have opted to play without crowds, and the NBA and NHL have suspended games altogether.

The city says they are postponing the parade "out of an abundance of caution."

"We have made the decision out of a strong interest in the health and well-being of our community to postpone this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade and related events,” said parade organizer John O’Donnell. “Of course, we are disappointed, but we are committed to being good stewards of our community and value the community support that this parade has long received. We are hopeful that we will be able to hold the events and parade in September as a great community celebration."

The event organizers hope to reschedule the 5K race, Leprechaun runs, and the 50K bike ride for September.

The city will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.