Springs King Soopers employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at a Colorado Springs King Soopers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee works at the location at Academy and Woodmen and was last there on the 28th.

The El Paso County Health Department wants to alert anyone who may have been in the store on the following dates:

- March 19

- March 21-25

- March 28

"Based on our assessment of the situation, and the fact that this individual worked several days while experiencing symptoms, we felt it was important to make people aware,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical director. “While there is no need to panic, we encourage people to monitor for symptoms, and to follow the steps outlined below should they begin to feel ill.”

The health department was alerted Sunday night and has since been working with the store on sanitation and cleaning procedures.

"King Soopers has been diligently following all disinfecting guidelines from local, state and federal public health agencies, and has been regularly disinfecting and cleaning," the health department said in a statement released late Monday morning.

