Springfield police officer, 3 civilians killed in gas station shooting; gunman dead

Five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting at a Missouri convenience store overnight.

Sister station KY3 reports three civilians and the gunman were all found dead inside a Springfield Kum & Go, the gunman apparently by his own hand. The fallen officer was shot and killed while responding to the shooting, and a second officer was injured. Additional details about how the shooting unfolded have not been reported.

In addition to the surviving officer, KY3 reports one civilian victim survived and was being treated at the hospital.

The fallen officer has been identified as Officer Christopher Walsh, a three-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department and an Army veteran.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.