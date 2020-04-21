Speed a possible factor in deadly motorcycle crash along Highway 115

Authorities are investigating speed as a possible factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in Fremont County on Tuesday.

The crash was reported along Highway 115 at about 12:43 p.m. near the El Paso County and Fremont County line. Investigators believe a 45-year-old man was travelling northbound on a 2015 Harley Davidson when he lost control and crossed over into the southbound lanes.

The motorcyclist slammed into a 2001 Lincoln Continental. The driver of the Continental, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The woman's passenger, a 79-year-old, was taken by helicopter to Memorial Central. Both people in the Continental are expected to survive.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He has not been publicly identified. Details on how fast he was going were not available last time this article was updated. The crash remains under investigation.