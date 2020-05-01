No one injured after multiple fires started off Highway 50

No one was injured after multiple fires broke out on Highway 50 Friday morning.

Pueblo West Fire Department responded to a brush fire just before noon on Highway 50 between Purcell and McCullough. The cause is still under investigation, but was potentially caused by a semi truck blowing a tire.

Pueblo County is currently under a Stage 1 fire restriction, which means no open burning of any kind. PWFD told 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge the dry heat and wind likely caused the fires to spread.

Two fires were considered extensive. Crews were still on scene as of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.