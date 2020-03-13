Space Symposium postponed, no future dates set

On Friday, The Space Foundation announced that the Space Symposium has been postponed. This was set for March 30- April 2, 2020.

In a statement, they said, "The Space Foundation is working with its partners, The Broadmoor, the City of Colorado Springs, and its members and other key stakeholders to identify future dates and details that will assemble the world’s space community again in Colorado."

This article will be updated when more information is made available.