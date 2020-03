Wintry weather conditions have shut down a 20-mile stretch of I-25 just north of the Springs.

CDOT says I-25 is closed southbound from Monument (exit 161) and Plum Creek Parkway (exit 181). There's no word on when it will reopen.

The speed has been reduced along that same stretch on road on the northbound side.

A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday afternoon for the Palmer Divide, with heavy snow and 50 mph wind gusts expected.