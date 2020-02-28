South Academy closed in both directions while CSPD investigates deadly crash

The Colorado Springs Police Department said both directions of South Academy Boulevard were closed Friday morning while detectives investigated a deadly crash.

The street was closed between Drennan and Bradley roads.

Police said the single-car crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Officers said the car lost control and rolled several times. The woman driving the car was thrown from it and died on scene, according to police.

The department’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate.

There’s no estimated time for when the road might reopen.