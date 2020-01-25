Some online DMV services to be down Saturday and Sunday for program upgrade

Expect service interruptions this weekend if trying to access the state DMV online.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is implementing a data upgrade starting Saturday and going through Sunday. This means that for the next two days, services such as driver's license/ID card renewals will not be accessible.

The upgrade will also affect hours at the Union Town Center branch of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. The location is usually open Saturdays but will be closed this weekend.

Some services will still be available at the DMV's website.

The upgrade is expected to be done Monday, and services will go back to normal.

"The DMV apologizes for any inconvenience the upgrade causes but is excited to have an additional tool to help protect against identity theft. Implementation of the S2S information sharing program will allow Colorado to receive relevant information about driver license or ID card applicants, making Colorado credentials safer and more secure for all who use them," the DMV said in a statement.

According to the DMV, the information obtained through the new program "states is only enough to point inquiring states to the jurisdiction with the applicant's record. This information includes name, birthdate, customer identification number and the last five digits of an applicant's Social Security number.

"Additionally, the federal government does not have access to the S2S service and the law that funded the development of S2S prohibits the creation of new means of access for federal agencies "