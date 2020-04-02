Some golf courses are open in Colorado and that is allowed by the state

Since the governor of Colorado announced a stay-at-home order, 11 News viewers have been reaching out concerned over a number of golf courses being open.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment provided 11 News with the following response on golf courses.

"The most important thing is social distancing and complying with the state and local directives on distancing. That means no collecting money, no sharing of golf carts, no touching of bags, clubs, balls or anything where disease could be transmitted. Operators need approval from a local public authority that they comply with all social distancing directives. If they can’t, they can’t operate and may get shut down. The burden of compliance is really to the operators and they need to understand that."

