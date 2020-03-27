Solidarityat8 honors health care workers fighting coronavirus

#Solidarityat8 is trending on twitter as people around the country find ways to support first responders, while following social distancing guidelines and staying home.

You've probably seen videos out of Italy and around the world of people singing, danging, and entertaining eachother from their balconies as they are quarantined to their homes.

That trend is now catching on in the U.S. and it's also become a way to show support for the heroes at health care facilities who risk infection daily in order to provide life saving care for people with COVID-19. In Atlanta, video shows several high rise apartments full of people on their balconies cheering during shift changes for local health care workers.

#Solidarityat8 started online to continue to show support. It encourages everyone to go on their balconies, porches, or just open their windows at 8 p.m. on Sunday to cheer on healthcare workers.

Some celebrities are helping to get the word out, too. Country artist, Neil Diamond tweeted with the hashtag, thanking doctors, nurses, and more for their critical work.

