Snowy conditions cause trouble for drivers

It was a slow start for drivers Friday morning as snow impacted the Pikes Peak Region.

A look at road conditions on Union Boulevard near Academy Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

The city of Colorado Springs said it had a full call-out of 40 plows on the roads as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

11 News Reporter Jenna Middaugh saw several plows teaming up to get the roads clear. The city’s AM Snow Manager Corey Rivera said the plows work together when there’s a lot of slush on the roads.

“We like to make one pass and get it all off the road,” Rivera wrote in an email.

Throughout the morning, Middaugh reported seeing snow-covered roads. Rivera said the city was not able to pretreat before this storm.

“Every storm is different in their way and that makes snow removal kind of like a science class. What worked well in a single storm might not work well in another,” Rivera wrote in an email. “We are always working on providing a level of service that is cost effective, environmentally friendly, and provides citizen safe travels to their destination.”

Following Monday’s snow storm, Rivera said a small group of plows cleared neighborhood roads on the northwest side of town. As of Friday morning, Rivera said there was not enough snow to send plows into neighborhoods, but he was still monitoring the situation.

The AM group of 40 plows were expected to stay on the roads until noon. At that point, the afternoon shift was expected to take over and continuing clearing roads.