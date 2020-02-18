Snow tracks lead Pueblo officer to suspect, 2 stolen bikes

A bicycle thief didn't account for the snow when he stole bikes from two little boys overnight.

Officer Joe Cardona with the Pueblo Police Department was called to a home in the 2000 block of Belmont early Tuesday morning after a heartbroken 10-year-old discovered his bike was gone.

"He was distraught because it was the best one he's ever had," the police department later tweeted.

Cardona noticed bike tracks in the snow and followed them almost a mile to Sitter Place. He found the boy's bike -- now with two flat tires -- discarded in a yard.

"He knocked on the door and a young boy answered. He told Officer Cardona he'd never seen the bike before," police said. "[The boy] then added, 'Hey, my bike's gone!'"

Cardona got back in his cruiser and followed the new set of bike tracks left in the snow. They led him to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue, where he found the second bike -- and the suspect, fast asleep in the building's entryway.

The suspect told Cardona he was homeless and had been addicted to heroin for two years. Though he does still faces theft charges, Cardona also took the suspect to enroll in a program to help him with his drug addiction.

As for the bicycles...

"Cardona returned the bikes to two very happy young boys!" the police department said.

