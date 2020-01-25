'Snow Artist' continues displaying his work across Colorado, local photographer captures perfect picture of his art

Joe Randall has an eye and talent for photography. The local photographer who is a regular contributor to 11 News is constantly sharing amazing snapshots of beautiful Colorado scenery.

On Saturday, his artistic eye captured the beauty of a different kind of artist. Randall wrote to 11 News with excitement over meeting Simon Beck, the "Snow Artist." A shot of Randall's work can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article, with Beck in the foreground, his latest creation in the snow behind him and the picturesque Rocky Mountains in the background.

Beck carefully plans his creation before strapping on snowshoes and shuffling across the powder to create beautiful works of art.

Beck started making his snow art in 2004 outside his winter home at France’s Les Arcs ski resort just for fun. He didn’t realize how good it looked until he rode a ski lift the next day and saw it from above.