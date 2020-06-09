Snacks for Superheroes: Fueling the fight against the coronavirus

Doctors and nurses have been putting in long hours while they support patients fighting the coronavirus.

To help medical workers keep up their energy, local paratriathlete and veteran Melissa Stockwell started a fundraiser to buy them snacks.

“I think when this whole pandemic started, we all woke up every morning and just wished that we could do something, and snacks, that isn’t going to change the world, but it’s a little thing that I just felt really good about,” Stockwell said.

She got the idea after seeing a Facebook group based out of New Jersey that raised money to buy meals for hospitals.

“When I heard about that story, I thought, ‘That’s pretty genius,’ and kind of wanted to do the same thing. Contacted the hospital, and early on, they were very inundated with meals, which was a really good problem to have, but she said, ‘How about snacks?’ So I thought, ‘That’s a great idea.’”

Stockwell started her own Facebook page called “FLAG – Frontline Appreciation Group of Colorado Springs” where she raised more than $4,000 through donations from family and friends.

“A good friend of mine made a donation early on and said ‘Snacks for Superheroes.’ The name stuck.”

Every week for 8 weeks, Stockwell bought snacks and then dropped them off for doctors and nurses who work for UCHealth.

“We had some feedback that it just really kind of helped give them a little boost to their day. So that was the goal,” she said.

But her mission doesn’t just stop at snacks. Stockwell and a team of other paratriathletes plan to bike across the entire state of Colorado to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Donations will be given to the USA Triathlon Foundation and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.

“All of us kind of wanted to do something more,” Stockwell said.

The group plans to start making the roughly 500 mile trek June 19 and be finished by June 20. They’ll be biking in shifts all day and night.