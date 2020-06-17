Smoky skies in southern Colorado

The East Canyon Fire burning in southwest Colorado along with fires burning in Arizona have produced a lot of smoke, which has moved into the I-25 corridor.

Heavy smoke can be seen and smelt across the Front Range this morning. If you are sensitive to the smell or particles in the air, we recommend staying indoors and closing windows.

The Mangum Fire in northern Arizona has closed the north rim of the Grand Canyon as it grows to over 43,000 acres. The Bush Fire in central Arizona is now over 70,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, north of Phoenix.

The smoke is expected to be heaviest Wednesday morning. As wind picks up later in the day, some of the smoke will disperse. Another day of explosive fire danger is expected for both the East Canyon and Magnum fires.