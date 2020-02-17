Small fire extinguished at Springs Super 8

A north Springs motel was evacuated Monday morning after a fire started above one of the rooms.

Firefighters responded to the Super 8 off North Academy and Voyager around 6:20 a.m. They reported finding a small fire in the ceiling above the bathroom in one of the third-floor rooms and were able to put out with just the extinguisher they brought into the room. 11 News reporter Jenna Middaugh says crews had hoses and ladders ready just in case.

According to Middaugh, the motel was only lightly populated Monday morning; about eight people were evacuated. Most of those guests took refuge in the cars from the cold.

Firefighters are now investigating what started the fire.