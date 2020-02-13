Small fire at Valley Hi Golf Course good reminder fire risk is year-round

Even with all the recent snow, we're not out of the woods when it comes to fire danger.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said early Thursday that they were responding to a small debris fire at the Valley Hi Golf Course.

"Even with all the recent snow, grasses are still burning," CSFD tweeted.

Area firefighters have long maintained there is no such thing as just a fire season.

"It's a fire year," CSFD told 11 News reporter Jenna Middaugh.

CSFD says even on low fire danger days, there's always a wildfire risk.

“Some of our most detrimental fires have been in our winter months here. Just because we get snow and moisture, it’s followed by these nice, hot sunny days. So things are drying up very quick, so just because we get a little bit of accumulation doesn’t mean that we’re OK and we’re in the clear for a wildfire not to happen," Ashley Whitworth, a wildfire mitigation education and outreach program coordinator for the fire department, told Middaugh last year.

A good reminder to practice fire safety year-round!