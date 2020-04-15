Small businesses in downtown Springs now eligible for grants

Downtown businesses in Colorado Springs now have some relief coming.

The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority announced Wednesday it would be providing grants of $2,500 to $25,000 to "eligible storefront businesses" through a newly-launched small business relief fund.

"COVID-19 has proved especially devastating to restaurants, retail, salons, galleries and other storefront businesses that are the heart and soul of our city center. Our goal is to provide near-term financial relief to these businesses that contribute so much to our vibrancy,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of Downtown Partnership.

Eligible businesses include locally-owned restaurants, art galleries, coffee shops, salons, and soft goods retailers within the DDA's boundaries. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 22.