Fire crews are responding to a small brush fire north of Pueblo.

The fire is burning in the 3200 block of Overton Road and is about 1-2 acres. A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirms no structures are threatened, but smoke may be visible.

The spokesperson says crews were just getting on scene as of 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Overton Road runs directly east and parallel to I-25.