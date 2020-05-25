Skiing in Colorado to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

Time to dust off those boots and tune those skis. At least one resort high in the Colorado Rockies is planning to reopen after a more than two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

Arapahoe Basin near the Continental Divide west of Denver will open Wednesday with restrictions, offering a sign of hope for a devastated industry and for mountain communities that were disproportionately affected by the disease early in the pandemic. But the rapidly melting snowpack in the high country means most resorts won’t be able to reopen.

So far, only A-Basin is planning to fire up its lifts. A-Basin joins Oregon’s Timberline Lodge and Ski Area and Mt. Bachelor in reopening.

