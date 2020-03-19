6 positive COVID-19 cases identified at one Colorado Springs senior care center

Six people tested positive for COVID-19 at a senior living center in Colorado Springs.

11 News started looking into the reports Thursday afternoon at about 3 surrounding the Laurel Manor Care Center off Chelton near Fountain Boulevard. At about 6:45 p.m., El Paso County Public Health confirmed the news.

“As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Our team became aware of these additional cases late this afternoon and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately.”

11 News also reached out to the company tied to the living center, Volunteers of America.

"We have just learned that we have some positive cases of COVID-19," Communications Director for Volunteers of America David Burch wrote to 11 News. "Our hearts go out to our residents, our employees and the families of all. Our staff has been closely following CDC protocols and we are continuing to work closely with El Paso County Public Health. Out of privacy concerns for our residents, our employees and their families, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."

El Paso County Public Health officials say they are working diligently to ensure ill patients are receiving the proper care while limiting further spread of disease. Proactive efforts are focused on identifying, isolating and testing all of those who may be at risk because of these new cases.

“Continued practice of social distancing and good respiratory hygiene is essential. With these efforts we can all help protect the people in our community who are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director.

If you have questions about coronavirus in Colorado, call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911. If you live in EL Paso County you can call 719-575-8888.