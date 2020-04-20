Simple, but effective plastic boxes protect first responders from COVID-19

EMTs and paramedics often have to put themselves in danger in order to save lives, but especially during the coronavirus pandemic, they need to stay healthy in order to keep treating people.

UCHealth says one way they can stay protected is with "Airway Safety Boxes." They work by providing a barrier when medical workers need to perform an intubation, the placement of a tube inside a patient's airway to help them breathe.

UCHealth donated 50 of these to EMS agencies across southern Colorado, and also purchased them for use in its hospitals in southern Colorado.

Intubations put healthcare workers at higher risk for COVID-19, but the safety boxes can create an extra protective barrier. The clear, plastic hood is placed over a patient's head during the procedure, and tubing vents air from inside the box, to outside the ambulance.

UCHealth emergency physician Dr. Jeremy Dewall worked with the Teller County Office of Emergency Management to refine the box designs.

The devices were manufactured in Denver by Laird Plastics.