Shop local online! Pueblo County introdicing new website for local businesses

Pueblo County is rolling out a new way to support local businesses during this pandemic.

"Supporting Pueblo" offers business owners a way to sell products to county residents -- online.

Starting Sunday, local shop owners can sign up to sell their products on the online marketplace. Then beginning April 23, customers can get on the internet and purchase from these stores -- almost like a Pueblo County Amazon!

"The ‘Supporting Pueblo’ drive is a huge step in establishing the infrastructure needed for our small businesses in Pueblo. This initiative and collaboration will allow businesses to continue to operate and facilitate the flow of dollars in our economy during COVID-19,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz.

Business owners who would like to sign up can do so by going to the website, then clicking the "sign me up" button.

"This initiative is a huge benefit because business owners are able to sell product in an online marketplace without the hassle of tracking orders or delivery of product to customers. ... By selling on 'Supporting Pueblo,' business owners have a dedicated team of customer service reps, fulfillment, delivery and promotion to help connect Pueblo residents to local products," the county said in a news release Sunday.

The implementation of "Supporting Pueblo" is a joint effort by the following organizations: Pueblo County Government, Pueblo Convention Center, SRDA, Digital Hart Media, The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Euphoria Salon, Easy Social, PEDCO, NeighborWorks Southern Colorado and Active Media Professionals.