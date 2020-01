Police were investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly after noon in the 900 block of Teal Court, which is near Mallard and Chelton. The victim has only been identified as a male.

Police have not released any information on suspects. However, they tweeted out "all parties are accounted for." It isn't clear if an arrest has been made

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.