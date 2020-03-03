Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

One person was taken into custody and another to the hospital Tuesday night in Colorado Springs following a shooting.

Police were called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of N. Chestnut Street. just to the southwest of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated at about 11:20 Tuesday night. The Major Crime Unit with the Colorado Springs Police Department was on scene investigating The victim's status was not available.

Anyone witnesses who have not talked with authorities yet should call 719-444-7000.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.